New programs fill a demand in community

Health Care Aide graduates will be prepared to work in a variety of settings with the ability to provide both support and services for patients with health-care needs. The program will begin in the fall semester of semester

“This is an exciting development that will help grow the great potential within our community,” said GPRC President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray in a written statement. “In addition to equipping students with necessary core competencies, these two programs will enhance the post-secondary journey with unparalleled work-integrated learning opportunities at the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital and the Evaskevich Centre for Health Research and Innovation.”

Grande Prairie Regional College is stepping out with two new programs to provide a shot in the arm to the Peace Country.

Meanwhile, the Licensed Practical Nurse program will have its inaugural semester begin at the start of the winter semester in January of 2022.

Both programs will be limited to 32 students per intake. The Health Care Aid certificate program will be eight months in duration while the nurse program will run for two academic years.

Upon completion, GPRC Licensed Practical Nurse students will have the skills and ability to be licensed by the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta. Grads will have a variety of fields available to work in, ranging from hospitals and continuing care facilities to clinics and in roles with organizations in the community.

The province completed updates to the Health Care Aides’ curriculum in 2019. Once that was completed, post-secondary institutions were encouraged to apply to provide training in the needed field.

GPRC applied to provide education in both fields, as the institution realized each program would build on the strengths of the current Bachelor of Nursing program currently offered.

Dr. Carly McLeod, Interim Dean, Health, Wellness and Career Studies, said both programs broaden the health care options currently offered by GPRC.

“There are clear benefits to building health care knowledge, skills and capacity within our region,” said McLeod in the same statement. “Not only does this decision set the stage for better local outcomes, but these programs will also add even more depth to GPRC’s growing portfolio of important health care professions, which currently focuses on unit clerk certification and nursing career options.”

For more information on the Health Care Aide and Licensed Practical Nursing programs, including requirements and where and when to register, check online at GPRC.me/Nursing.