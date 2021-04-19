New ophthalmologist now practising in Grande Prairie

“Alberta’s government recognizes that there are unique challenges in providing healthcare services in northern and rural areas of the province,” says Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health. “That’s why we’ve created the best incentive program for rural physicians in Canada and we continue to work with communities and other partners to ensure doctors are supported throughout the province. I’m very happy to welcome Dr. Claramunt to Alberta.”

Dr. Claramunt becomes the third ophthalmologist practising in the city.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Dr. Jaime Andres Claramunt moved this month to Grande Prairie from Edmonton. He is working out of Dr. Steve Roberts Clinic in addition to providing care at the Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital. Ophthalmologists specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related conditions.

GRANDE PRAIRIE – A new ophthalmologist is now practising in the city, providing expanded healthcare services to local and area residents.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I would like to welcome Dr. Claramunt and his family to Grande Prairie,” adds Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie. “We are fortunate to have another ophthalmologist to expand the excellent healthcare services available in our community.”

“I’m so pleased we have a new ophthalmologist to provide important care to Grande Prairie residents and families,” says Travis Toews, MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti. “Grande Prairie has an excellent team of physicians practising in the city and we are excited to add further healthcare resources in the community.”

Dr. Claramunt did his medical and ophthalmology training at the University of Chile in Santiago, and trained in retina and vitreo-retinal surgery at the University of Toronto.

“We are very glad to be welcoming a new ophthalmologist to our local team of healthcare professionals,” says Dr. James Pope, Facility Medical Director at the QEII Hospital.

“Dr. Claramunt’s skill and expertise will improve local access to ophthalmology services for Grande Prairie and area residents.”

Dr. Claramunt, his wife Tania and their two teenaged sons enjoy travelling, sampling different foods from around the world and spending time outdoors.

“I’m looking forward to making Grande Prairie my home,” Dr. Claramunt says.

AHS continues to recruit for family physicians across northern Alberta to meet community needs.

AHS has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities.

They work closely with various community partners and organizations, such as local Health Advisory Councils, the Rural Health Professions Action Plan, and independent physician attraction and retention committees.

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.