Labour market study highlights regional needs Seven hundred stakeholders asked for input

A recently released labour market study identified regional growth and planning shortcomings and opportunities. Larry Gibson, Chair of the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce, said the study's wide scope, which took in Grande Prairie, the County of Grande Prairie, the MD of Greenview and surrounding communities, will be valuable. "By talking to the 700 stakeholders, it really helps us get the data we need," said Gibson. "We are quite pleased with the results that came out of it. This kind of study helps us fill in some of the gaps in needs for the labour market." Some of the stakeholders included business owners and industry sector representatives. There were surprises in certain sectors. "Some sectors and skill sets like financial services, that did catch us off guard," said Gibson, adding others industries like the need for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) were known. "We have been doing a lot of networking with some areas like health services. Financial service and real estate were a couple of the surprises."

The slowdown in the oil and gas sector might have inadvertently impacted shortages in other sectors as well. "When the oilfield sector is hiring, the family comes up, and a spouse might have a job selling houses," Gibson said. The report highlighted some of the top qualifications needed were LPNs, professional engineers, commercial drivers and licensed financial planners. In contrast, the skills most needed include customer service, driving, sales/merchandising, management and operations and mechanics. Now, the goal is to make those needs known, while addressing the shortfalls. "We definitely want to get this information out," Gibson said. "Not just to high schools but also junior highs, to get them to see what the needs are in the area and help them focus on what the career possibilities are." Gibson said the Chamber and other partners in the study are arranging to sit down with Grande Prairie Regional College and review the findings. Gibson hopes meeting and planning with the college might help meet the shortfalls in certain sectors. The study also pointed out the biggest gaps in employment are women, youth and Indigenous people. "That is part of our next phase, is to reach out to stakeholders," Gibson added. "There are a number of employers and industries that have done a lot of work in (these areas), but, obviously, there are still some gaps we need to work on." The first phase of the study was identifying needs, the second phase is putting them into action.

"Yesterday was a good day to start," said Gibson, indicating the need to get into action as soon as possible. "We don't want this to be a study that ends up on a shelf. This is a lot of good information. We want to keep this momentum going." Some other findings identified in the study include an eight per cent growth rate forecast for the region over the next five years. Between March 2019 and 2020 there were over 18,000 job postings in the area, sectors experiencing the biggest growth include finance and insurance, health care and social assistance, arts, real-estate sales, leasing, and utilities. The region also has more self-employed entrepreneurs than the provincial average. "We now have a more accurate picture of what's happening in the local labour market so we can focus our efforts to create a blueprint for sustainable growth in the region," Gibson said.

