It's that time again --- Grande Prairie downtown rehabilitation project now underway

Phase Four of the Downtown Rehabilitation Project is ready to start in just over two weeks, preliminary work started earlier this week. The Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee (IEDC) heard Tuesday morning that things are in place to begin the job. "The ball is starting to roll downhill pretty quick," said Monty Haughian, business ambassador with the City of Grande Prairie, who is the liaison between businesses and the city and contractor. "The contractor will be starting the installation of temporary water services within the downtown core starting (April 14). That will run until April 30. "Next Monday, the installation of temporary traffic signals at 100 Street and 102 Street at 102 Avenue will begin. Last Friday, we had a pre-construction session between Green Acre Ventures, ISL Engineering, Knelsen Sand and Gravel, Aquatera and the City of Grande Prairie representatives, and we worked on a lot of the issues coming up."

The projected date for actual work to begin is less than three weeks away. "It sounds like the intersection of 100 Street and 100 Avenue, tentatively will be closed May 3," Haughian told the committee. "At this point in time, that is what they are looking at. We are having a meeting to finalize traffic accommodation plans for the rerouting of traffic. On April 23, the variable message boards will be going up advising of the construction upcoming and what will be happening." The project will see 100 Avenue between 98 and 100 Street torn up so underground infrastructure can be replaced and the streetscape and actual street repaired and upgraded. Access to the businesses along that stretch will remain through the front entries for most of the project. Dam good The Muskoseepi Reservoir Dam remains safe and stable the IEDC heard from SNC Lavalin consultants who conducted the study. The review was initiated by the city in 2020, to determine the condition of the dam and its spillway on properties, part of a operational requirement by the province. The study found the dam–built in 1948 and reconstructed in 1975-76–does not influence the flow of water in Bear Creek (officially the Bear River) upstream of the 108 Street bridge during normal weather events. Its capacity meets the needs, and there are no additional structures needed and both the dam and spillway are safe and stable under normal operating conditions. However, the consultants did point out the structure is nearing the end of its expected life span.

Article content The dam controls water levels in the reservoir. The study was initiated following upstream flooding in 2020, following on the heels of a downstream flood in 2018. Councillor Wade Pilat asked how unusual the 2018 flood was, as the water appeared ready to flow over the dam, despite the spillway gates being open. It was less than a 50-year event. City Manager Horacio Galanti clarified as to why the 2018 flood escalated. “We didn’t have any warning,” Galanti said. “There was a rapid melt. The temperatures moved from minus-10 or minus-15 to just about plus-20 in a matter of a few days. There was a rapid melt in the upper areas of the watershed and we didn’t have any advanced warning system installed at that time. We were kind of caught by surprise with a lot of water coming from the north.” Galanti added once people saw and called in about the Rotary Campground being underwater, the city was forced into an emergency mode and opened the gates to 45 per cent to prevent damage to infrastructure further downstream. The city manager added since then, an early warning system has been set up further upstream. The committee also heard there will be some tree removal done near the spillway to prevent damage from tree roots to the spillway and structure. Residents interested in viewing the dam study can do so by going to the city’s website at www.cityofgp.com/development-plans/reports-studies-plans/bear-river-dam-safety-review). Hughes Lake funding

IEDC is recommending council designate $200,000 for a study into both technical and the economic viability of energy systems for the Hughes Lake area, an area northwest of the Grande Prairie airport annexed by the city several years ago. The land use in the area had been changed to allow for the development of light industrial, business parks and the area will require the installation of services. The money would be used to see if it would be worth pursuing alternative sources of energy in order to reduce the carbon footprint of any businesses setting up in the area. One advantage pointed out by city administration is the area is all "greenfield" so all services would be new with no need to work around or adapt any pre-existing services. It is hoped, following the municipal election in October, a report could be done in time for the new city council strategic planning retreat in February of 2022, as they begin discussions on the Hughes Lake project. Story edited to correct that access to businesses affected by downtown rehabilitation project will remain through their respective front entries for the majority of the project.

