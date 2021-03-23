Here we grow again -- More Academy options for Grande Prairie Public school students
Article content
The Academy will double its presence into Grande Prairie schools this fall.
The sports and dance alternative programming offered by Grande Prairie Public School Division (GPPSD) will be offered in four new schools this September, for Grade 4 to 8 students.
Here we grow again -- More Academy options for Grande Prairie Public school students Back to video
“We are thrilled to be able to expand our Academy programming to other schools in the Grande Prairie Public School Division and provide more opportunities for students,” Paul Therrien, Director of Student Supports at the GPPSD said, “For the past 12 years, our Academy has provided passion-based programming that engages students and provides student-athletes with another avenue to develop as responsible citizens.”
John Lehners, Chair of the Board of Trustees for GPPSD, said offering The Academy programming has been an asset.
“The Academy has been an important part of GPPSD for over a decade,” Lehners said. “We believe the opportunity for students to engage daily in their passion for sport and athletics helps support their academics as well as their overall growth and development.
Advertisement
Article content
“We are proud of the success Academy students experience after graduation from high school, whether they continue on with their athletic career or not, and our board is pleased to provide them this opportunity.”
Two other changes in the works for The Academy this year include reduced fees for all programs and a new Academy Athletics program at Grande Prairie Composite High School, among others to assist in the development of individual athletes.
An online open house, to answer any questions parents may have, will be held on Facebook Live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while registration opens March 30 at 8:30 a.m.
The new schools providing the programming include Isabel Campbell, Grande Prairie Composite, Grande Prairie Christian and Derek Taylor.
They will join those currently offering the program Alexander Forbes School – The Academy, Charles Spencer, Aspen Grove and École Montrose.
For students whose home school does not offer Academy programming, an application can be to obtain a boundary exemption to attend Alexander Forbes school.
For more information check out the website at www.gppsd.ab.ca/the-academy
Please note page was edited to remove sentence about transportation being included in program costs. That information was provided by in error to the DHT.