Green thumbs have the potential to bloom

The saying "April showers bring May flowers" might be getting first-time gardeners anxious to try things out. Bev Rogerson, the owner of Willow Valley Greenhouses west of Grande Prairie, provided a few tips for novice gardeners who want to discover their potential green thumbs. First, let's start with the basics. "Annuals, they grow from seed until they set seed, and that all happens within one season," Rogerson explained, starting with the basics. "A perennial comes back. A perennial has to be hardy as it lives over winter and comes back in spring. "When you talk about annuals, you don't really have to talk about hardiness very much because you aren't trying to make them live over winter. Hardiness is about living over winter and zones. That is about how cold it gets in the winter." Rogerson said annuals often provide the splash of colour that tends to last over the season. "You get a big flash of colour from the annuals," she added. "But perennials are very often the flowers that come later in the summer. You plant the annuals (either from seed or bedding plants) because you get a good big show of flowers early. They will last the season as long as they are looked after."

Like real estate, it is location, location,location that determines a plant's needs when it comes to keeping them watered. "It all depends on the location the plants are in," Rogerson said. "It depends if they are in a windy or sunny location. (Then) of course, they are going to demand a little more watering attention. "But, it is something you are going to have to check every day to see if your annuals need water. You don't want to over-water them, but you do want to keep them watered." How annuals are displayed can also impact how much water the plants need — something in a hanging basket in similar conditions, like shade or direct sun, will likely need more water than those in a flower bed. Gardeners should plan by determining how they want the flower bed, planter or basket to look so they can make choices as to where to plant different sized plants. "You should decide what you want, "Rogerson said regarding what sort of display a gardener is looking for. "Once you know what you want for height and form and colour and so on, then you can go ahead and choose the plants that provide that. "If you want something trailing, then certainly there are lots of trailing plants, and if you want to mix it with a medium type thing, you have ultimate choices. Usually, the trailing plants do a nice job in a hanging basket." With a flower bed, gardeners might want taller plants in the rear with shorter ones in the front, while in a hanging basket, a gardener will likely put the taller plant in the middle, with shorter or trailing plants around the edges.

Rogerson said sometimes gardeners might feel out of their element, but she encourages them not to worry about it. "If you have a desire for what you want to have, it shouldn't be intimidating for very long," Rogerson said. "You can get help. Help is available." Asking questions can also apply to putting plants outdoors and how long you want your colourful display to last. "Pansies, for instance, can take quite a cold temperature so that they can go out really early," Rogerson said. "Sometimes you will see pansies out in April. Some plants can't take any frost while others can take a few degrees of frost." Rogerson encourages new gardeners or anyone with questions to make use of the staff at greenhouses and garden centres as a resource. "People at greenhouses can really help with that because that is their job to know that information," she said. "If we don't know, we know where to find it."

