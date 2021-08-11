Green Dream intern carving out a space for women in forestry

Aurelia Jas, one of the winners of the Green Dream Internship Program, is working at Weyerhaeuser in Grande Prairie, and proving there’s lots of opportunity for women in forestry.

Jas, a fourth-year forestry student studying at Lakehead University, moved to Grande Prairie from Thunder Bay Ont. to work at Weyerhaeuser as a woodland intern.

She made the move after being selected as one of the winners of the Forestry Products Association of Canada’s (FPAC) Green Dream Internship Program.

“I want to encourage other women to pursue jobs and careers in a male dominated industry,” said Jas, adding “There’s something about proving people wrong and showing them I’m much more capable than they assumed me to be.”

Jas became one of the winners of the internship program because of her desire to work in the field where there hasn’t traditionally been a lot of women, and also because her life took a major pivot from artist to forestry worker.

Jas, who also has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and is a professionally trained sculptor, tried for years to break into Toronto’s art scene before making a change.

“The whole starving artist thing wasn’t really working out for me,” said Jas, who felt the burning desire to work outside instead.

“The idea of being a forester just got me excited,” said Jas.

Derek Nighbor, president and CEO of FPAC, believes there are many opportunities in forestry for women.

“Women only make up under-20 per cent of our workforce, and we have a real opportunity to increase that number,” said Nighbor, who added that Jas’s story was very compelling because of her decision to shift careers.

Although the forestry industry has traditionally been a male-dominated workplace, companies are always vying for talent, and women like Jas will likely play a major role in their future.