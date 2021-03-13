Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant leads to drug and firearms seizure

Article content

Grande Prairie, Alta. – Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a male and a female, seized firearms and drugs, following a drug trafficking investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty Officers.

After receiving complaints from Hillside area residents an investigation was initiated into drug trafficking. On Feb. 12, 2021, Grande RCMP Municipal officers, with assistance form Grande Prairie ALERT, and Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of 101 Avenue and 89 Street.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant leads to drug and firearms seizure Back to video

The search resulted in the seizure of the following:

Winchester 30-30 Rifle

Remington 810 Shotgun

Loaded Glock .45 handgun

Two Airsoft Pistols

Large amount of assorted ammunition

160 Grams of Methamphetamine

6 Litres of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

33 Grams of Cocaine

$4900 in Canadian Currency

Shenine HOFFMAN (39) of Grande Prairie was charged with: