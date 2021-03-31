Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to seizure of drugs and money
Article content
Grande Prairie, Alta. – In Dec. 2020 the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit began an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Grande Prairie and Dawson Creek areas. Dawson Creek RCMP Detachment as well as Grande Prairie and Edmonton ALERT (organized crime and gang) units assisted with the investigation.
On Mar. 21 and 22, 2021 search warrants were executed on a residence and vehicle in Grande Prairie along with a residence and storage locker in Edmonton, Alberta.
Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit investigation leads to seizure of drugs and money Back to video
The search resulted in the seizure of the following items:
· 88 grams of Fentanyl
· 211 grams of Cocaine
· A .38 calibre revolver with altered serial number and ammunition
· $236, 385 in Canadian Currency
Khalid Mohamed Salem Almardy (24) and Nicole Claudette Mitchell (25) both of Edmonton, Alberta have been charged with:
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
Advertisement
Article content
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
· Possession of a restricted firearm with readily available ammunition
Almardy has also been charged with breaching a release order.
Following judicial interim release hearings Mitchell was released from custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on Apr. 28, 2021 while Almardy was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on March 31st, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta.
If you have any information in regards to drug related crime in the community, you can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780)830-5700. Police would like to thank the public for their continued efforts in order to help solve crime within our community, crime reduction knows no border, the initiatives being undertaken in all RCMP communities, urban and rural, are to the benefit of all Albertans.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or
Google Play Store.