Grande Prairie RCMP Drug trafficking investigation leads to arrest of two males

Grande Prairie, Alta. – In Mar. 2021 the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, in partnership with Grande Prairie ALERT, began an investigation into possible drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie area. This five-week project focussed on the sale of illicit drugs within the community.

As a result, two adult males were arrested and charged.

Blain Quinn (27) of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

· Traffic controlled substance – Fentanyl x 2

· Traffic controlled substance – Methamphetamine x 2

Zackery Vanderlans (23) of Grande Prairie have been charged with:

· Traffic controlled substance – Methamphetamine

· Traffic controlled substance – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – GHB

· Possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl

· Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a controlled substance – Oxycodone

· Possession of a controlled substance – Zopiclone