Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Investigation leads to charges

Grande Prairie, Alta. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested two individuals and seized drugs and a firearm following an early morning traffic stop.

On Mar. 11, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) was conducting patrols in the area of 101 Street and 111 Avenue when they located a suspicious vehicle. Further investigation revealed that the licence plate was not registered to the vehicle. The officers subsequently conducted a traffic stop and further determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Grande Prairie. The driver and passenger were arrested.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following:

13 Grams of Cocaine

8 Grams of Heroin

A loaded 22 calibre rifle

Jonathon Anderson (39) and Lenny Bolton (23) of Grande Prairie have been charged with: