Grande Prairie RCMP charge male after early morning dangerous driving incident
Grande Prairie, Alta. – Grande Prairie RCMP arrested and charged a male after he stole a U-haul van and drove dangerously through the city.
On Apr. 16, 2021 at approximately 8:21 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP began receiving several complaints of a U-haul van driving dangerously throughout the city of Grande Prairie. Witnesses indicated to police that the van was travelling at a high rate of speed, running red lights and nearly struck several pedestrians. RCMP made significant efforts to locate the van. After receiving information from a witness the van was located in a field west of Carriage Lane Estates in the County of Grande Prairie.
The suspect was not in the U-haul van but RCMP located the suspect a short time later in a pond in the North East area of Carriage Lane Estates. With assistance from County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Services Clairmont and Dune stations, the suspect was taken into custody.
Calvin Campbell of Grande Prairie has been charged with several offences including: dangerous operation of motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5000, break and enter to commit theft, obstruction, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Campbell was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act for driving while unauthorized and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.
Following a judicial interim release hearing Campbell was remanded into custody to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Apr. 28, 2021.
Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in getting timely information that assisted police in bringing this serious and potentially life threatening situation to an end.
If anyone has information about this incident, or has dash cam footage between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Apr 16, 2021, involving the stolen U-haul van, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.