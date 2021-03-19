Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male in relation to 2013 homicide

Article content

Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested and charged 57-year-old Paul Tamasi of Prince George, BC with homicide in relation to the death of his wife, Karen Jordan in 2013.

Karen Jordan was reported missing to the Grande Prairie RCMP. Investigators from the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section, and the Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch, began a multi year investigation into Karen Jordan’s disappearance and presumed death.

Evidence collected suggested that Karen Jordan was last seen in November of 2013, in the company of Paul Tamasi. Karen Jordan’s remains were located in September 2020, as a result of ground searches in an area near Wembley, Alberta by investigators and members of the Alberta RCMP Special Tactical Operations Team. The RCMP was assisted by members of local Search and Rescue as well.

Paul Tamasi is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 22, 2021.