Grande Prairie crime reduction efforts result in arrest

Grande Prairie, Alta. – Grande Prairie RCMP have arrested a male following a crime reduction initiative to locate known offenders wanted on outstanding warrants.

On March 12, 2021 Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty officers conducted an investigation to locate a male wanted on several warrants out of Grande Prairie and Edmonton. Investigation indicated that the male was at a residence in Grande Prairie. RCMP confirmed the male was at the location and obtained a warrant to enter the residence after the male refused to exit.

Grande Prairie RCMP General Duty officers, with assistance from Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Services, entered the residence and arrested Ryan Bateson (29) of Grande Prairie.

In addition to being arrested on warrants, Bateson has been charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and failing to comply with a release order. Bateson was released from custody following a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 7, 2021.