Grande Prairie City Council approves more than $21,000 in grant funding

Article content

Grande Prairie City Council approved distributing more than $21,000 in grants for both Art and Pursuit of Excellence funding at its Monday afternoon meeting.

Bear Creek Folk Festival received the lion’s share of the dispersal of grant money as it received $14,000 in Arts Development Festival Funding to hold its “Un-Festival Live” after the actual folk festival itself was put on hold again for the summer of 2021.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie City Council approves more than $21,000 in grant funding Back to video

The Un-Festival will offer a COVID-safe option to make up for the main show not going on this year.

Mariah Braun and Chris Beauchamp received $1,400 in funding in the Arts Development Individual Funding, while Arts Development Scholarship Funding of $1,400 to Mark Guerrero.

Rick Murray was awarded $300 in Pursuit of Excellence Official Funding. Meanwhile, Sheila Wright ($353), Christopher Nelissen ($470) and Breanna Gordon ($437.50) all received Pursuit of Excellence Coach Funding.

Pursuit of Excellence Clinic Funding for $1,000 was given to each of the Peace Region Alberta Dressage Association and the Peace Region Pony Club.

Councillor Dylan Bressey noted this is the first year the grant recommendations came from the Community Enhancement Advisory Committee. The Community Services Committee had requested that more information be provided with the proposed grant awards in future years.

The motion passed unanimously.