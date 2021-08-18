GPRC is keeping student safety a priority as the Delta variant spreads

Grande Prairie Regional College will be recommending a number of safety measures this back-to-school season to help students stay COVID-19 safe this fall and beyond.

“Our guidelines are that masking is supported, we’re encouraging social distancing, recommending and encouraging the vaccine,” said Vanessa Sheane, interim vice-president, academic and research at GPRC.

Currently, Alberta Health doesn’t mandate masking in classrooms: GPRC will follow that specific guideline.

Sheane acknowledges that “things are evolving daily,” and the school will look towards the recommendations of Alberta Health and the province’s chief medical officer for guidance on school COVID safety protocols.

“We are just watching it and continuing to revise our guidelines as needed to have a safe back to campus when classes start,” said Sheane.

The school will also be partnering with AHS for a drop-in vaccine clinic on both campuses during the first week back to school

“If there are students who have had a hard time booking or finding time to get their vaccine, it will be available on a drop-in basis on both of our campuses that first week,” said Sheane.

Cherene Griffiths, vice president of external relations at GPRC believes the institution had good success last year keeping the student population safe, and that experience will help manage whatever conditions arise as a result of the Delta variant.

“We know what it’s like to still deliver quality education under tight safety guidelines,” said Griffiths.

Sheane agrees, and says the school has the necessary protocols in place for different situations as they arise, whereas last year they were making them up as lockdown conditions changed.

“Last year, we were creating the guidelines as we were living them,” Sheane said.

GPRC has also been running its Vacc2School promotion, offering students and staff incentives to get vaccinated by the fall semester.

Students who are vaccinated are eligible for one of three grand prizes of free tuition for the fall semester or a chance at 150 other prizes.

For more information on the Vacc2School promotion click here.