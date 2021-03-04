First in its class --- Stojan named Ski-Doo National Dealer of the Year

Article content

While 2020 might be a year most of us would like to forget about, it resulted in honours for a Grande Prairie area power sports dealer.

BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) named Stojan’s Powersport and Marine the Canadian Dealer of the Year for the Ski-Doo brand.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. First in its class --- Stojan named Ski-Doo National Dealer of the Year Back to video

Jerry Stojan, whose father started the dealership more than 50 years ago, and co-owner Rene Remillard said they are honoured with the award

“It was a bit of a surprise because (2020) has kind of been a struggle for everybody in these times,” Stojan said. “But when they told us were quite surprised and very honoured to receive such a reward.”

The Ski-Doo National Dealer award recognizes all aspects of the dealership’s growth in machines, parts, accessories, apparel and the dealer’s commitment to Grande Priarie and the Peace region.

“It is based on the whole dealer operation,” Stojan said. “They (BRP) look at not just numbers, but they look at the relationship we have with them and things we do for the community. It is a whole algorithm they use, and definitely, it is the whole team (at the dealership). It is not just sales. It is parts, service, everything.