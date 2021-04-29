





Edey family recognized for volunteering in the city --- Community Village naming hall in family's honour

Article content A Grande Prairie family will be honoured for years of volunteering and contributing to life in and around the Swan City. The Grande Prairie Community Village will be naming their hall after the Edey family to recognize all the volunteer work done by the family and its most known member Doug. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Edey family recognized for volunteering in the city --- Community Village naming hall in family’s honour Back to video “ It was an honour,” Roy said, being told the hall will be re-named after the family. While Doug is the most visible ambassador for volunteer work in the family, he is not the only one. It was his parents Roy and Judy’s commitment in making sure Doug —born developmentally disabled—led a full life when he was born in 1966. The family volunteered in the Grande Prairie region, in areas like Joy Chapel and Special Olympics, to Roy preaching at a wide variety of churches throughout the Peace Country when no one was available. Doug is a familiar face to most area residents pre-COVID-19, from volunteering with the Grande Prairie Storm and the Grande Prairie Stompede, to his work at Freson Brothers Northside and participating in clubs like Toastmasters.

Article content “I started (volunteering) when I was in the Ronald McDonald Golf Tournament, the Randy Gregg Golf tournament,” Doug said. “I was Dave Hunter’s caddy. Then I started volunteering for the Stompede and Bud Country Fever and all different events.” Roy thinks his son’s desire to help and lead came much earlier. “(In the 60s), there was a place strictly for handicapped people where they could stay; it was called the Peace School of Hope. It doesn’t exist anymore,” Roy said. “When we were working with Doug, and they said you have to get him some speech therapy, the only speech therapist in Grande Prairie, which would have been somewhere between ‘66 and ‘69, was at the Peace School of Hope. The only way they would allow us to let Doug work with him is if (Doug) was sponsored to go to Peace School of Hope.” Doug started going to the school as a preschooler, and while there, it seemed Doug’s gift of helping others was first recognized. “We would put him on the bus at 8:30 (in the morning), and we would see him again at 4:30-5 o’clock in the afternoon, but something happened there that took us a while to twig,” Roy said. “He found out there were older men (who had difficulty communicating) and he could understand what these people were trying to tell him. “So, he would go and talk to them and take them by the hand and lead them. All of a sudden, he said ‘Dad, I can be a leader for those people.’ There are still some of them around, and they will still grab onto Doug and gibber away to him. He’s always there to help them if they need help.”

Article content Roy said that Doug continues to help others. “That is what got us into it,” Roy said. “Doug in the Peace School of Hope, finding himself as a leader amongst this group.” As Doug became older, the school board opened up opportunities for integrated learning, which allowed Doug to go to Avondale, where Shirley Parlee taught him. “She took those kids under her wing, and she did extra things with them,” Roy said, adding she got junior high students involved with helping. “A lot of those kids continued working with (her students) even when they got to high school. Doug was able to go to high school because those kids would help him.” Doug also took a life-skills course at the college when he finished high school. “We looked for any spot that we could use to help us out,” Roy said. “There was even a nurse from Calgary that would come up every second week, and she would give us ideas and assess what we were doing.” “We were involved in anything that ever happened. (We helped with) Joy Chapel. We were there all the time. If there was something like the winter games for the Special Olympics, we always worked for them. The last thing (Judy) and I did was look after the snowshoeing for the Special Olympics somewhere southeast of Edmonton (in 2015). We stood outside all day in early spring.” Judy passed away from cancer in November of 2015. “We were very much involved with church and still are,” Roy said. “My new wife (Emmy) is involved in that, and she is doing a wonderful job with Doug and his finances.”

Article content Doug and one of his sisters Wanda, live together and help each other out daily, while a second sister Kerry and her husband, Mark Hildebrand, also live in Grande Prairie. Doug explained what he gets out of volunteering and encourages other residents of the Peace Country to volunteer their time and talents. “(I enjoy) meeting people and helping the community,” Doug said. “Go out and volunteer and help your community because if you don’t volunteer, we wouldn’t have events.” A formal ceremony to rename the “Edey Family Community Hall” will take place when easing of COVID restrictions make it possible.

