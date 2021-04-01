Dignity Drive kicks off

Article content

Grande Prairie Rotary and Rotaract Clubs need your help to make things a little better for the city’s vulnerable population.

The groups are hosting their annual Dignity Drive to collect underwear and socks.

Answers to a some frequently asked questions are below.

What is the Dignity Drive all about? The four Rotary Clubs and Rotaract club in Grande Prairie have teamed together to collect new/unused underwear and socks for homeless and street-involved people, as well as others who would benefit by having these items.

Why underwear and socks? Access to clean underwear and socks is essential for one’s comfort, health, and hygiene. Wearing clean underwear and socks also contributes significantly to one’s sense of value and dignity as well as one’s confidence and motivation to aspire. This fact applies to all people but is especially applicable for individuals who are attempting to transition out of homelessness and away from street-related activities. Underwear and socks are the most needed staple clothing but are the least donated items to centers that shelter and serve homeless and street-involved individuals.