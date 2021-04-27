Cyclist hurt after colliding with a Grande Prairie RCMP vehicle; incident under investigation says ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is currently investigating a collision between a suspect on a bicycle and a Grande Prairie RCMP vehicle.

Mounties in Grande Prairie received a call early in the morning on April 24 about two suspicious males in a Grande Prairie residential neighbourhood.

ASIRT says officers located the two men, who were riding bicycles at approximately 3:10 a.m.

One male was towing a metal dolly with a large safe that was later found to be stolen. The man was taken in to custody.

The second suspect fled on the bicycle.

A second RCMP vehicle began chasing the suspect along 107 Ave., the suspect then veering onto the lawn of a residential property before colliding with the vehicle at approximately 3:22 a.m.

The 28-year-old was treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Services before he was taken to the hospital, where he remains is stable condition.

ASIRT continues to investigate the incident to determine whether the actions of the police were lawful.