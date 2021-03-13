County Road Ban takes effect Monday

Article content

Starting at 10 a.m. on March 15, a road ban will be in place on all County of Grande Prairie gravel roads. During the road ban, all gravel roads will be at 75 per cent axle weight from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, unless otherwise posted.

The County issues road bans during spring thaw and inclement weather when gravel roads are especially vulnerable to damage.

A road ban is a standard procedure put in place regularly on many Alberta roads by the province and municipalities in order to protect important infrastructure during construction activities, maintenance or seasonal conditions such as spring thaw.

If you have any questions regarding road bans in the County of Grande Prairie, contact the Public Works department at 780-532-7393 or visit www.countygp.ab.ca/roadbans.