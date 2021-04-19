City council updates Drive-in-movie event and vehicle for hire bylaw highlight committee updates
Communities across the region will thank the many volunteers who help out via a drive-in movie event April 23 and 24 Director Chris Manuel told Grande Prairie’s Protective and Social Services Committee (PSSC) on April 13.
Evergreen Park’s Grande Sunset Theatre will host the volunteers who donated their time and services this past year.
On behalf of area Family and Community Support Service departments, the event will screen the movies Hotel for Dogs and Instant family. The gates will open at 9 p.m, and the film will start a half-hour later. Admission is free.
Volunteers can bring their families with them, but there is a seat belt capacity per vehicle restriction, and attendees must remain inside their vehicles except to use the washroom or purchase food from one of the food trucks on site. Volunteers will have to indicate where they volunteer.
There are a limited number of tickets available, and volunteers can register online at www.eventbrite.ca/o/grande-sunset-theatre-8487141008)
GPS in cabs
Council will look at the third reading of its new vehicle for hire bylaw Monday following an amendment the PSSC heard during meetings Tuesday.
The amendment sees GPS equipment installed in all taxi cabs. During a discussion with businesses involved, it was discovered many companies have already implemented GPS in the cabs, or the dispatch system incorporates it.
Several businesses that aren’t using the technology expressed concern about the short time frame to do so. The new amendment makes it a requirement by May 1 of next year.
Committee also heard some concerns from some drivers, who contract private vehicles as cabs; installing GPS might be an invasion of privacy since the drivers use the vehicles for personal use. Some also expressed concern about the cost of the equipment.
Other updates
The PSSC director brought forward several other updates to the committee in his report.
City and county enforcement services are working on a final contract between the two municipalities regarding the regional animal pound.
Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership (GPREP) is developing an emergency coordination tool to manage incidents better.
The Grande Prairie Fire Department is transitioning to spring and summer operations with a greater emphasis on grass and wildfires.
The Grande Prairie RCMP municipal drug unit and crime reduction unit are actively engaging in suppressing drug trade — specifically fentanyl — in the city. On March 21-22, while executing a search warrant, members seized 88 grams of fentanyl, 211 g of cocaine, a .38 calibre revolver and more than $230,000 as proceeds of crime and charged two in connection with the event.
A traffic stop resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Two people were charged in this case.