Charges in assault case

Grande Prairie, Alta. – Grande Prairie RCMP have charged a 30-year-old male following two unrelated assaults.
On Mar. 30, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to an assault complaint at a residence in the area of 94 Street and 112 Avenue. Upon arrival an adult female, with facial and head injuries, approached police and stated the suspect was still in the residence. The suspect then exited the residence holding a large knife in his hand. The suspect failed to comply with any commands from the officers and then threw the knife at one of the officers. The officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.
The female was transported to the hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. The officers were not physically injured during the incident.
RCMP further learned that the same suspect had physically assaulted a 12-year-old male youth at a business near the residence a short time prior to assaulting the female. The youth suffered minor physical injuries that did not require treatment at the hospital.
Dallas Ritchie (30) of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
· Aggravated assault
· Assault
· Assaulting a peace officer
· Break and enter
· Possess a weapon dangerous to the public
Following a judicial interim release hearing Ritchie has been remanded in custody to appear in Valleyview Provincial court on Apr. 1, 2021.
The individuals involved in these unrelated incidents were not known to one another.
If anyone has information about either of these incidents, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.