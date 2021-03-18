





Article content Alberta’s worst unsolved mass murder will come alive on the digital airwaves in August as “Blood on the Prairie.” The podcast, a successful TELUS STORYHIVE pitch by Grande Prairie’s Cris Seppola and Chris Beauchamp, will revisit the murders of six Eastern European men, killed in June 1918 on two farms near Grande Prairie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Blood on the Prairie’ Grande Prairie duo receive funding to produce true-crime podcast Back to video “(Beauchamp) stumbled across the story on the ‘Back in the Day’ Grande Prairie Facebook group,” Seppola said. “We had talked about a true-crime podcast when we learned about the STORYHIVE podcast edition,” Beauchamp added. “But we weren’t sure about which historical event to look at. “It was the (Facebook) post in (Back in the Day) with the wanted poster, and it talked a little bit about the crime. We started digging into it a little that night. The more we started looking at the story, the more interesting it got and the more questions it raised and the more connections it opened up for story-telling possibilities.”

Article content Seppola added quite a bit of research information is available. “That was part of the draw as well,” Seppola said. “We weren’t running on a skeleton. We were actually running on different pieces of information across the province. We have a little bit of detective work to do, which I think is part of the fun of putting the story together in this format.” At first, the pair said they weren’t even sure they were going to make a pitch, the deadline in early December of last year. They did at the last minute, and the pair received $10,000 to research and produce the podcast earlier this month. And now it is time to get to work on what they believe is a great medium to bring history alive. “I personally think this is going to be an amazing way to tell the story,” Seppola said. “It is an opportunity to put people in this place 100 years ago when there is lots happening (like) the Spanish flu (as) I think the second wave was just coming up. World War I is still on, and it is going to end in a few months. Plus, we are talking about pioneers who live in this wild country way up north — days and days away from Edmonton. “We get to tell that story in a way that immerses people in the sound and the words rather than have them looking at something.” STORYHIVE requires the podcast to have at least three episodes, although the pair says that may not be enough to do the story justice. “These are really complex stories, and you have to get buy-in from episode one and follow the threads of investigation,” Beauchamp said. “You can also get that recurring, regular buy-in. The content can come out in a digestible way. You can find the time in that week to listen to it, and hopefully, there is a hook to get you to listen next week.”

Article content “There are so many elements to this,” Seppola added. “Once you get digging into the information you see some patterns and some questionable things happening with relationships and bloody money and botched police work. We are looking forward to getting into those details and seeing how we can present them in (an intriguing way).” Beauchamp said he thinks the story will be universally appealing. “Our challenge will be to bring these characters to life,” Beauchamp said. “It was over 100 years ago and we don’t have detailed biographies about everybody involved, so we are going to do our best to put that together. If we are doing it right, then there is a human aspect to this, and an audience will relate to characters and want to know more.” Seppola added they want the community — especially older residents of the area — to know the duo values this story and want to respect it in their podcast. To research their podcast, Beauchamp and Seppola will use Wallace Tansem’s book on the subject entitled Foulest of Murders: The Story of Grande Prairie’s 1918 Unsolved Murder of 6. They will also be talking to historian David Leonard, going through the South Peace Archives hoping to find any information they can glean from provincial archives.

