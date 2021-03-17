





Article content Once again, the late-summer salute to music will hibernate until next year. The three-day Bear Creek Folk Festival, previously scheduled for Aug. 13-15 in Muskoseepi Park, is postponed until 2022. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Another year in hibernation -- Bear Creek Folk Festival cancelled for the summer of 2021 Back to video “Our full festival, the fifth (edition of the ) Bear Creek Folk Fest, is postponed until August of next year,” Bear Creek Folk Festival producer Sarah Card said. “It just was the only safe and responsible choice to make because we are an international event. We bring in thousands of people from all over western Canada but also all over the world. “With so many unknowns at this point, we didn’t want to risk any possibility at all of causing some sort of super-spreader situation in the Grande Prairie region. Any risk at all, as far as we are concerned, is too much risk.” Card said it was a hard call to postpone for a second consecutive year. “It is always sad when you can’t do what you hoped to do, but I really try to look at the bright side. We have an opportunity this year to potentially showcase a number of artists we normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to showcase at one of our usual events,” Card said. “We are excited about celebrating a return to normalcy. I think that is going to make it that more special when we do get back together.

Article content “It has been such a hard time for the arts in general. I am grateful that our festival is going to make it through this, and we are going to come out the other end and be able to present an incredibly strong festival next year with the amazing community support we have had.” Despite the decision to postpone, organizers hope to offer something on that mid-August weekend. “A lot of people really miss the event, the community and the music, and we project, hopefully with all the good news of the vaccine, things will be in very good shape this summer,” Card added. “As long as that is the case, we do plan on presenting some (kind of) event on that weekend. It just won’t be our festival, but we still want to mark our weekend with a celebration of music and community. “(We want) to give this community some sort of beautiful community event after this hard year they have had and bring people back together, if it is safe to do so.” Card said Bear Creek organizers would make some announcements closer to June. “But the event we are planning is scalable, so we are able to go with the flow, you know, whatever the health climate is at that time.” Card explained. “But our goal with the event is to make it a real celebration of community and a celebration of the amazing local talent that we have in Grande Prairie or artists that are from this region.” Card and the festival organizers are optimistic the Bear Creek Folk Festival will run next year. “By then, people will definitely be ready for the amazing party that it will be,” Card said.

Article content Financially, the festival is in good shape. “We are very lucky,” Card added, “All of the money we spent so far on what was supposed to be our 2020 event, we have been able to sort of transfer everything (to 2022) and keep our festival quite intact. We just moved the date, but a lot of the plans we are making, still hold true. “Many of the artists we put deposits on or had planned for still will be coming to the festival. It has moved by a year (two years), but we have managed to keep the event intact. If anything, it will be stronger because we will have had such a great amount of time to plan it, and people are going to be ready to have a festival.” Card said organizers are trying to be as flexible as they can with tickets, as plans and circumstances change in two years. “People who currently hold tickets for the 2020 festival, we are making those tickets valid for any of the next five years,” she said. “If you bought a ticket, you could use it in 2022, but you can also use it against another festival.” Card updated the City of Grande Prairie’s Community Services committee Tuesday morning and requested the city reallocate the 2020 grant money for the 2022 edition. “The official request (for the grant) was that money go towards our fifth festival, and that fifth festival is now taking place next year,” Card said. “The event we are doing this year we are not branding as our festival. “We are just so grateful for the city’s support. They have been amazing. It is our hope to take that funding they gave us towards that festival (and) as the festival has been transported over a year, we are hoping to also retain the funding that was supporting that event in the first place. ” City council will vote on the matter at its meeting next Monday.

