





Share this Story: Affordable housing on council’s agenda City administration presents proposals for filling the gap

Affordable housing on council’s agenda City administration presents proposals for filling the gap

Article content At Tuesday’s Grande Prairie committee meeting affordable housing needs were addressed, council set to further the discussion at its regular meeting on Monday. “(City) administration brought forward a two-year action plan for city council to consider,” said Chris Manuel, Director of Protective and Social Services. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Affordable housing on council’s agenda City administration presents proposals for filling the gap Back to video “Administration was looking at the budgets we had available for affordable housing initiatives and how could (the city) — with the impacts of COVID-19, economic downturn, rising unemployment, rising homelessness numbers and increase in vacancy (rates) within the city —leverage what we have, to provide a level of immediate relief and, also advance, in the short term, some projects. How can we contribute financially to some of those projects to get more (housing) capacity brought online too.” Two initiatives were the catalysts behind starting this study. Late last year, Grande Spirit Foundation lost funding from the province for rent-supplement program.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The actions that were identified were what we found to be, at an administrative level, the most viable path,” Manuel said. “We’re basically taking organizations like the Grande Spirit Foundation, and we are relying heavily on them as they are already providing services in this space. We are looking at taking the programs they have and advancing (them). We also would take the projects they are proposing and help get them across the finish line. “They were just further along down the path and well-established. (We’ve) received numerous proposals and requests from non-profits, the private sector and an assortment of organizations. If we were to do them all, it would be fantastic, but it would be hundreds of millions of dollars.” The other initiative was the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce approaching the city to enter into a P3 (Private Public Partnership) to build multi-family housing, where a third to half of the units designated as affordable. City administration came up with a plan for council, which is expected to cost taxpayers $900,000 this year and $650,000 in 2022 while providing some immediate support. The foundation and chamber of commerce situations resulted in two city committees requesting administration create an action plan for council, to help with these two issues. Council can approve or defeat the following five recommendations: a two-year rent supplement program,

completion of studies for developing city-owned land in Smith, seed funding for a continuing care project, transferring social housing units to Grande Spirit Foundation and providing consulting services to private and non-government organizations.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We could have kept evaluating different tracks and different proposals and gone back and forth, but the decision was made by the corporate leadership at the city to really just focus in and try and get some money out the door as quickly as possible.” Manuel said, adding the time between presenting the proposal to the Protective and Social Services Committee last Tuesday and next week’s council meeting is valuable. “I suspect by then, some of the community will have digested some of the recommendations a little bit more, provided their feedback to various councillors and made their various cases as to whether they support (this) or want to go a different direction,” Manuel said. “At that time, if council has further questions, we will provide different answers, and if they want to go a different direction, they will certainly have that option in front of them.” The proposal is a short-term one, and the city will still need to come up with a long-term plan. Manuel stressed affordable housing is a different matter than homelessness. “One thing I will just note is the affordable housing is one track, and that is primarily meant to address people who are already housed, (and) who are struggling financially with the cost of that housing,” Manuel explained. “When it comes to creating a transition from homelessness, that is actually a whole other track that we have another set of initiatives coming forward for. So, they are actually going to be two separate processes.” Council will be presented with homelessness proposals in the coming months.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie