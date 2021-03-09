





A heaven for athletes -- Training facility for high-performance sports proposed

Article content Ryan Pomeroy knows about limited facilities from past experiences. “I played volleyball on our men’s national team, and the first really elite team I had the opportunity to be a part of was our men’s junior national team,” Pomeroy said. “I trained with a group of track athletes to get ready for the biggest volleyball tryout of my life because, (at that time) there was nothing in Grande Prairie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A heaven for athletes -- Training facility for high-performance sports proposed Back to video Pomeroy is part of a group of local business people, including Murray Toews and Jordan Johnson, proposing a facility northwest of where the bypass meets Highway 43. “There were no resources and no high-level elite people available, and certainly not a facility. That was just over 20 years ago, so things have evolved somewhat since then. But if you look at the resources we have available here, in comparison to what you get in Calgary, Edmonton or even Kelowna, it is significantly different.” Based on his sporting history Pomeroy and his group want to bring the elite athlete experience to the region.

Article content “Our idea was to take this facility, put all of the things in it that a high-performance team would need (and) have the various high-performance teams in the area utilize the professionals in that facility.” Pomeroy said. “But then offer a curriculum, the same services, to the every-day kid that maybe started late, maybe grew late, that just didn’t quite make the team last year and would love to make the team next year.” The idea was under strong consideration last September, the group finally approaching the City of Grande Prairie, the County of Grande Prairie and other munipalities in November about their possible particicpation. The project would transform a present day horse farm into a multi-purpose facility that would include classrooms, a training area, a small gym and an ice arena. It would also include professional services like physiotherapy, massage and psychologists. “We have a lot of good people (in town),I really do believe that, but we don’t have a platform for those people to be really accessible to a wide range of athletes,” Pomeroy said. “I think the biggest thing about high-performance athletics is the ability to compound all the ingredients. “At a certain level, skill almost becomes a given. So it is, do you have the strength to be consistent? Do you have a mind that can help you deal with the ups and downs? Do you eat properly? And have you incorporated those disciplines, so you understand that is part of the process?”

Article content The culture factor Pomeroy also noted culture can be an infectious thing. “The way the facility is constructed itself creates a certain culture,” Pomeroy said. “Being around so many like-minded and successful people is pretty motivating for kids. You know when you are walking to hockey practice, and you see a guy in the golf lab working on his swing, and you met him at lunch, and you find out he is the best golfer in the province at 15 years old.” Pomeroy said he knows from personal experience that culture makes a difference as he trained with the national team at the US Olympic Training Centre in Colorado Springs and the Australian Institute for Sports. The group also researched what is avaiable in other places. “There are two challenges we are trying to solve from a facility’s standpoint,” Pomeroy said. “One is that to do those things today, you really need certain means, and I would say the means to do that is almost more about time than it is financial capacity in a place like Grande Prairie. If I want my kids to do some strength training and to do some hockey practice, maybe some extra skills outside of their team — learn anything, even introductory things about nutrition or sports psychology — I have to pick them up and drop them off (at different locations) to all that stuff. Basically, if you don’t own your own business and control your own schedule, it’s not an option.” Part 2 of the high performance series will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Herald-Tribune.

