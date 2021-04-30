28th Rotary Dream Home “Terrific Success”, 50-50 Record High.

Article content

The Rotary Dream Home Lottery has been called a “Terrific success” by organizers thanks to a supportive campaign. “The Dream Home ended at 97% Sold Out. We sold every last ticket other than 751 single tickets, 80 of the 3 packs of tickets and 33 five packs.” Says Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe. The 50-50 was a record high. “The old record was in 2019 at $573,200. This year we sold out at $700,000 and our winner Jackie Schmuhl took home a record $350,000!” The third lottery – the Cash Cow Lottery was also a complete sell out. Coulombe says “We feel very, very fortunate to have such incredible support”.

The final draw took place this past Wednesday and this year’s Grand Prize winner of the 1.3 Million Dollar Dream Home that was built by Unique Home Concepts was a local winner – Trevor Barclay. “We were fortunate that both the 5050 winner and the Grand Prize Home winner were local and able to come down and join us at the home. It is always such a fun eve, to get to make that call…tell them they won and wait for the reaction. Our 5050 winner Jackie let us know she plans to pay her mortgage off and Grand Prize winner Trevor was perhaps in shock and needed time to let it soak in” adds Coulombe. We’re excited to get rolling with another fundraiser that touches so many in our community.”