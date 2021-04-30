28th Rotary Dream Home “Terrific Success”, 50-50 Record High.
Article content
The Rotary Dream Home Lottery has been called a “Terrific success” by organizers thanks to a supportive campaign. “The Dream Home ended at 97% Sold Out. We sold every last ticket other than 751 single tickets, 80 of the 3 packs of tickets and 33 five packs.” Says Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe. The 50-50 was a record high. “The old record was in 2019 at $573,200. This year we sold out at $700,000 and our winner Jackie Schmuhl took home a record $350,000!” The third lottery – the Cash Cow Lottery was also a complete sell out. Coulombe says “We feel very, very fortunate to have such incredible support”.
The final draw took place this past Wednesday and this year’s Grand Prize winner of the 1.3 Million Dollar Dream Home that was built by Unique Home Concepts was a local winner – Trevor Barclay. “We were fortunate that both the 5050 winner and the Grand Prize Home winner were local and able to come down and join us at the home. It is always such a fun eve, to get to make that call…tell them they won and wait for the reaction. Our 5050 winner Jackie let us know she plans to pay her mortgage off and Grand Prize winner Trevor was perhaps in shock and needed time to let it soak in” adds Coulombe. We’re excited to get rolling with another fundraiser that touches so many in our community.”
28th Rotary Dream Home “Terrific Success”, 50-50 Record High. Back to video
Advertisement
Article content
Funds from the Rotary Dream Home Lottery are put back into the communities within the Peace Region. Funds are used to support various community groups and just a few (but not limited to) that have received funding via the lottery include 577 Parents Association (Air Cadets), Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Grande Prairie, Catholic Family Services, Ecole St. Gerard Playground Fundraising Society, GPCSD Band Parents Association, Grande Prairie Friendship Centre Aboriginal Head Start Program, GPPSD Education Foundation, Grande Prairie and Area Safe Communities, Grande Prairie Pipe Band Association, Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club, Grande Prairie Rotaract Club, Grande Prairie Skating Club, Grande Prairie Wresting Club, KidSport Grande Prairie, Kleskun Hill Museum Society, Nitehawk Alpine Ski Team, PARDS Therapeutic Centre, 1992489 Alberta Society – Parent Dance Group, Peace Wapiti Academy Band Parent Association, QEII Hospital Auxiliary Association, Sexsmith Tumbling Club, Grande Prairie Society of Irish Dance, Special Olympics Grande Prairie, Rotary Club of Grande Prairie Sunrise, Traditional Paths Society, Wolverines Wheelchair Sports Association.
Grand prize was a Unique Home Concepts built Dream Home package valued at over 1.3 million dollars in Taylor Estates