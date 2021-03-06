2021 Woman of Influence Award Recipients Announced







The Women of Influence Awards 2021 recipients were announced today in a virtual event. The awards take place to commemorate International Women's Day in Grande Prairie and aim to recognize local women who have made a strong impact by promoting equality, providing opportunities for women in the community and breaking barriers in their field. Young Woman of Influence Devon Potter is named this year's Young Woman of Influence for her years of dedication to the community starting at a very young age. Devon has proven herself a strong advocate and community builder through her roles in Rotary and Grande Prairie Live Theatre. Through her leadership, she single-handedly rose the profile of the Rotaract Club, breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes to ensure the club was viewed as an equal and legitimate member of Rotary, while also challenging the demographics of what it means to be a Rotarian, and mentoring future leaders to build the club's legacy. Currently, she is the Area Governor for Rotary and successfully co-chaired the 2019 Rotary District Conference, making a demonstrable difference both locally and globally.

Trailblazing Woman of Influence Jackie Benning is the recipient of this year's Trailblazing Woman of Influence, as a shining example of what it means to challenge gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping and celebrate women's achievements. As co-founder of the grassroots movement Hug-A-Sister, she was instrumental in shaping a local response to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women through government advocacy, public education, and fostering healthy relationships in our community. Recently, Jackie has also been a major force behind the Medicine Box Project to provide community members the opportunity to engage in Indigenous traditional knowledge and medicines during the pandemic. Through her steadfast commitment to providing cultural education and awareness and her inclusive approach to leadership that is always inviting others to take the lead, she continues to make an impact and inspire action. Distinguished Woman of Influence Chief Ramona Horseman is being recognized this year as the Distinguished Woman of Influence. In her roles as the Grand Chief of the Western Cree Tribal Council and Deputy Grand Chief of Treaty No. 8 First Nations, she has made an immeasurable impact at the local, provincial and national level, including a meeting at the Privy Council Office in Ottawa, by redefining what it means to have meaningful relations between Indigenous Peoples, industry, government and the natural environment. Most notably, at the 2020 AGM of Treaty No. 8, Chief Ramona Horseman secured unanimous approval to allow all First Nations to invest directly into a large petrochemical project near Grande Prairie. She views her work as a generational opportunity, and constantly seeks new ways to build partnerships and provide opportunities and create strong futures socially and economically.

About International Women's Day (IWD) International Women's Day (IWD) is an event recognized world-wide to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to advocate for the continued advancements of equal rights. The IWD 2021 theme is #ChooseToChallenge. It is a call-to-action to challenge and call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping and seek out and celebrate women's achievements. The Women of Influence Awards are brought to you by the City of Grande Prairie, the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, Community Foundations of Northwest Alberta, PACE, Odyssey House and Curry's Jewellers.

