Local MLA's happy to see Grande Prairie Regional College make the move to polytechnic status

Randy Vanderveen
May 12, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews speaks at a press conference at Crowfoot CO-OP in Calgary on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Toews was a participant in a virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon as Grande Prairie Regional College announced they were changing to a polytechnic institution. Toews lauded the transition, saying it was good for businesses and resident in the region..
On May 11, Grande Prairie Regional College took its first steps on a journey to become an institution geared to serve the local economy in many different ways.

Three elected officials with vested interest in the transition were on hand for the virtual press conference on Tuesday afternoon, all seemed in relative agreement the switch to polytechnic status was the correct decision for GPRC.

The change in the schools designation can best serve local students, local industry and the community at large by providing students with relevant skills applicable in the modern workforce.

Alberta Minister of Finance and MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti, Travis Toews agreed.

“As elected officials, we have an obligation to ensure that the youth of our province possess the right skills to match the growing demand,” Toews said. “This transition will supply Grande Prairie area students with the applied skills to meet growing and market demands.”

A polytechnic is a vocational university, sometimes called a university of applied science. NAIT and SAIT are Alberta-based polytechnical colleges. Gaining polytechnical status would allow GPRC to offer apprentice education, along with degree, diploma and certificate programs.

“I know that Grande Prairie Regional College will continue to be a pillar in our community and a piece of our strategy to move forward and to train up our human resources for future generations,” MLA for Grande Prairie Tracy Allard said.

Todd Loewen, MLA for Central Peace Notley, which encompasses the GPRC Fairview campus, seemed pleased a multitude of choices and opportunities will soon be available to students throughout the entire Peace region.

“When our young men and women of the Peace Country are considering their post-secondary education, it is truly a blessing that they can look to GPRC for that education.”

