Kenney, LaGrange to announce supports for Alberta students affected by COVID-19

Article content

New supports for Alberta students affected by COVID-19 will be unveiled by the provincial government Friday morning.

Premier Jason Kenney and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will make the announcement at an 11 a.m. press conference.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kenney, LaGrange to announce supports for Alberta students affected by COVID-19 Back to video

Most students in the province returned to in-person learning this week following a two-week shift to online learning intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

About 23 per cent of schools are on COVID-19 alert status, meaning they currently have two to four cases, or have outbreaks of five or more cases, according to the government.

Earlier this month, the Alberta Teachers’ Association called on the government to offer additional supports including more PPE, more money for contact tracing and support for substitute teachers who missed out on contracts during the temporarily online learning shift.

At the beginning of the school year, the government spent $10 million on two reusable masks for each Alberta student as well as hand sanitizer and contact-less thermometers for schools.

More to come