It's a long way to the top for a Grande Prairie firefighter

Gordon Badger Stadium’s stairs have taken on a loftier role than just a means of getting from the bottom to the top of the structure.

Many Grande Prairie area firefighters and other participants in the Seventh Annual Firefighters Stair Challenge are using the facility south of town as a surrogate for Calgary’s Bow Tower.

Normally, the challenge is a one-day event, held in late April/early May, but because of COVID-19 the event was extended to two weeks, officially finishing up this past Saturday.

Even though the event officially finished the day before, Devon Schwalm, a member of the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service, participated in the challenge on Sunday.

Better late than never, as the idiom says.

“I have been doing (the challenge) for a couple of years with the department” Schwalm said. “Then this year, being virtual, my girlfriend (Jenna Hook, a Grande Prairie paramedic) and I decided just to do it ourselves.”