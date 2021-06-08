Article content

Project Reconciliation, a Canadian Indigenous group seeking a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, is now aiming for a path to full ownership, the group’s new chairman said.

“We are hopeful that we can get our position across,” Robert Morin, the group’s new chairman, said by phone. The group has said it has funding lined up for the purchase, without revealing any lender.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Indigenous group seeks full ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline Back to video

The federal government bought Trans Mountain from Kinder Morgan Inc. for $4.5 billion in 2018 after the company threatened to scrap the line’s expansion because of fierce environmental opposition. Alberta’s oilsands industry badly needs more conduits to export its crude, and many hope that Indigenous participation would help quell objections to the project.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has said it will sell its ownership once the expansion is completed and derisked, and is open to Indigenous participation.