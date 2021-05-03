India flight ban leaves some Calgarians stranded in the COVID-ravaged country

Article content

When Gurlal Gill left Calgary last month to visit his dying mother in India, he didn’t know how dire the country’s COVID-19 situation would become.

Now, Gill, his brother and his wife are stranded in India’s Punjab state after Canada banned all flights from the country on April 22 due to a rapid spike in cases in India.

India has reported upwards of 400,000 daily cases of the virus in recent days, spread driven by the “double mutant” B.1.617 variant; one case of this variant has been found in Alberta. The surge has toppled India’s health-care system and led to an oxygen shortage.

“We’re stuck here, and we’ve been trying to come back home to Calgary as soon as possible,” Gill said. “My mom passed away on the 10th. We were done with (funeral arrangements) after the 20th, and we tried to come back, but then Canada stopped the flights.

“I don’t know what to do.”

Gill, a Canadian citizen, said his dad remains in India, creating concerns about what would happen if his health deteriorated as COVID-19 continues to spread in the country. Meanwhile, he’s also worried about his job back home.