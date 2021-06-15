Article content

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates following the discovery of human remains Sunday morning following a downtown dumpster fire call to the Grande Prairie Fire Department.

The Major Crimes unit attended the scene and were assisted in the investigation by members of the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Fire Investigator.

Human remains found in a downtown dumpster on Sunday morning

The deceased was identified as an adult female, and the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medicals Examiner will conduct an autopsy on June 15.

No further information about the deceased is currently being released, and Major Crimes and GIS members are continuing to investigate the woman’s death.