





Share this Story: Hot tips, hot takes for a hot week

Hot tips, hot takes for a hot week Photo by RANDY VANDEREEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Hot town, summer in the city (and county). While hot summer days are what many residents of the Peace Country dream of, next week goes beyond those dreams and could become a nightmare if residents don’t take precautions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hot tips, hot takes for a hot week Back to video The forecast for next week calls for high temperatures above 29 Celsius, with some temps expecting to get into the high 30s. While sunbathing by the pool might be great when the temperatures blow past even record highs — according to Weatherbase, the highest recorded temperature in Grande Prairie is 35.6 — working outdoors in this heat is not ideal. Covering up, layering on the sunscreen and staying hydrated is essential, especially for workers doing manual labour in areas of direct sunlight. Workers should take more breaks, if possible, in the shade of leafy tree. Even moving to the shade provided by a work vehicle will help, and reduce the pace of your work. Water should be readily available, and a person should be consuming 250 millilitres every 20 minutes at the minimum.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Co-workers and teammates should also keep an eye on each other to ensure no one is getting sunburned or is beginning to show signs of heat-stress, while reminding each other to stay hydrated. Sports that don’t involve being in the water are not a good idea during the heat of the day. Children begin the summer holidays just as the heatwave descends on the Peace. Adults should ensure children have sunscreen and are not out in the direct sun, and also are hydrated. A child’s small body is more susceptible to heat stress. Remember to check on friends, neighbours and seniors, especially those who don’t live in an air-conditioned residence. The heat in an upper apartment can sometimes be brutal, especially as the heatwave drags on. Good luck trying to find a fan or air conditioner with the heat driving sales of those appliances. While it may seem counterintuitive, close the curtains and blinds and the windows during the hottest part of the day. Open them only when the outside temperature is the same or lower than inside. Although it might look tacky, putting aluminum foil in the windows does help keep the house cooler, by reflecting the heat from the sun. However, do not use something dark as it absorbs the heat and can crack the windowpane because of the excess heat trapped. Pets and livestock are also a concern. Access to water and shade is essential for animals during the hottest part of the day. Those heading out of town to camp or ride ATVs should use an extra dose of caution.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The fire hazard was rated very high on June 22. However, with temperatures climbing, low humidity and even the slightest breeze drying things out, fire-safe practices like ensuring safe campfires, while driving ATVs or vehicles through dry vegetation should be avoided. If you are a smoker, douse your butt. This is not the time to be flicking your cigarette out the car window or butting it out on the dry moss-covered ground. Put the butts in a container and carry them out with you. It is essential, with conditions getting hotter, keep an eye on the fire-hazard ratings. Fire bans can be found here. If conditions continue to get hotter and drier, all outdoor burning and sources of ignition could come into effect.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie