Hinshaw says Alberta's AstraZeneca doses have not been linked to reports of side effects in European countries

Postmedia News Services

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses being offered in the province have not been linked to the reports of side effects in some European countries.

At least nine European countries, including Denmark and Italy, are pausing their use of AstraZeneca’s doses — some entirely, and others only on specific batches — pending further investigation of blood clots following inoculations.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta is using COVIShield, which is the brand name of a vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India that Health Canada considers equivalent to AstraZeneca.

“I want to assure Albertans that the current doses of COVIShield AstraZeneca vaccine offered in Alberta have not been linked to the side-effects issues reported in some European countries linked to one lot of vaccine,” she tweeted Thursday.

Canadian health authorities as well as Hinshaw say they are keeping a watchful eye on European investigations, however, there is no evidence the blood clots were caused by the vaccine.