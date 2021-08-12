Hinshaw and LaGrange to update Alberta's back to school plan Friday morning

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange are set to give an update on the province’s back to school COVID-19 guidance Friday.

Article content

The 9:30 a.m. news conference is scheduled after persistent protests against the government’s announcement in late July that it would end mandatory COVID-19 isolation, masking rules and scale back contact tracing and testing.

NDP opposition health critic David Shepherd said at a Thursday evening news conference “a number of sources,” including one person in government, have confirmed Alberta won’t be rolling back testing, contact tracing, and isolation provisions beginning on Monday as planned, but instead keep the measures in place for another six weeks.

Shepherd said the NDP learned the decision was made at a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Postmedia has been unable to independently confirm those claims.

Shepherd added the change of course is an admission that the government failed to prepare and were more interested in political gain than good governance.

“This is a government that will not do the right thing simply out of their own integrity … this is a government that clearly has to be actively held to account even to maintain the most basic public health measures,” said Shepherd.

Also on Thursday, with less than three weeks to go before most schools in Edmonton welcome back students, Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools called on the province to give them the power to require students to wear masks to protect them against COVID-19.

Parents in Edmonton’s two largest school districts will need to choose between online or in-class learning by Monday.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) also released a report Thursday, listing nine requests of government. Those include a call to reconsider the decision to stop centralized testing for the virus and most contact tracing, allow masking and distancing to continue, and provide funding for smaller class sizes and mental health supports.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions in the province continue to rise, and active cases hit 4,101 on Thursday.