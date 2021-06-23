





Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Hide Camp will return practitioners to the land, as they learn to process moose hides the traditional way. “This is the second year,” said Monique Hommy, one of the organizers at the camp, adding the first was held right during the COVID pandemic last summer. “It was well-received, and this year it is gaining some momentum. Because last year was our first year, there was a learning curve. This year we are doing it earlier in the season. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hide camp returns learners back to the land Back to video “It is for anybody. It is for any age and abilities. People are curious, but with my experience of getting back in touch with my culture and tradition, a lot of hands-on things are where you get the most learning. When you are actually out there doing it, touching it and being on the land, it is not just the act of doing it. It’s the atmosphere. It’s the people. It’s the laughter. It’s the whole experience.” The event is running from June 21 to June 25, noon to 6:30 p.m. Campers need to register on the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre’s website and fill out a waiver.

Article content “It is drop-in daily,” Hommy said. “Because it is on private property, once the (online) waiver is filled out, then I will send directions.” Hommy is helping with the camp, but she is also looking forward to the camp for her own enrichment. “I am a learner,” Hommy said. “I do have some experience. I did get a good friend of mine (an experienced facilitator who is bashful and doesn’t want his name used). He is very humble and is just doing it to share. “I also have the support of my team at Mamewpitaw. We are a program under the Friendship Centre/ we are just one of the programs. We are the ones leading it, and we are supported by the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre at large and the community as well. “ Mamewpitaw is a Cree word meaning “Family Gathers Together Again.” The camp is progressive, starting with moose skin and working through the process throughout the week. “Today (June 18), I have to frozen moose hides in my car that I am going to go soak in water over the weekend,” Hommy explained. “So Monday, we will be stringing it up and taking off the flesh and then the hair side. It is the whole process. “So anybody that comes out can take a tool, jump right in and work as long as they want to.” While earlier than last year, the camp fits in nicely with National Indigenous Peoples Day, which was June 21. “I didn’t even plan for it (to start on) that day,” Hommy said. “It just works for myself and the facilitator. It just works out that way. Really this is just total grassroots thinking. It is sponsored by the program, and the Friendship Centre is going to more land-based teaching. That is what it was like when I was a kid, and then it went more towards programming, and now it is coming back around.

Article content “We know that everything is connected back to the land and teachings. That is where our strength lies for everything else.” Hommy added that community building by working on a hide together is also a benefit of the camp. “The whole atmosphere around it, that is one of the things I love the most,” Hommy said. “Even if you are not coming out to actually work on the hide, just to be around the people and the sense of camaraderie and the joking, that’s who we are as a people, and we are disconnected from that. We don’t have opportunities for that all the time and especially with COVID. It has limited us even more.” “Last year, there were (strict) COVID restrictions. I had to be on top of my game last year just to make sure everything was being followed correctly. I am glad this year’s restrictions have loosened up a bit. We are still going to have to follow the restrictions but (it is) not as crazy.”

