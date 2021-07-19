Help for addictions close at hand at Northern Addictions Centre

For 30 years now, people with addiction issues have relied on the Northern Addictions Centre for assistance.

The centre has helped Albertans, especially those residing in the northwest, through its unique services. The centre hit the three decade mark back on mid-June.

“One thing I would highlight about the Northern Addictions Centre is that it is quite unique in the province,” said Carla McLean, director, North Zone Addiction Mental Health, Alberta Health Services. “It offers a diversity of services in one location. Initially, that focused on our addiction services, but with that integration with Alberta Health Services, that also expanded to our mental health services.

“One of the key things that was salient then and continues to be salient now is just having that one-stop location for clients to access a variety of services: from our detox service, to our residential service, to our outpatient counselling services and our opioid dependency clinics. Really, the idea is to improve that accessibility of those services for our clients, so our clients can flow through those different services without interruption.”

Although anyone from anywhere in the province can access its services, area residents make up the biggest percentage of clients.

“The detox service at the Northern Addiction Centre is the only medical detox in the North Zone,” McLean said. “That is definitely a key service for Grande Prairie and area. There are quite limited residential addiction treatment services across the North Zone.”

People needing help with addiction can come in voluntarily, but most choose a different route.