Help for addictions close at hand at Northern Addictions Centre
For 30 years now, people with addiction issues have relied on the Northern Addictions Centre for assistance.
The centre has helped Albertans, especially those residing in the northwest, through its unique services. The centre hit the three decade mark back on mid-June.
Help for addictions close at hand at Northern Addictions Centre
“One thing I would highlight about the Northern Addictions Centre is that it is quite unique in the province,” said Carla McLean, director, North Zone Addiction Mental Health, Alberta Health Services. “It offers a diversity of services in one location. Initially, that focused on our addiction services, but with that integration with Alberta Health Services, that also expanded to our mental health services.
“One of the key things that was salient then and continues to be salient now is just having that one-stop location for clients to access a variety of services: from our detox service, to our residential service, to our outpatient counselling services and our opioid dependency clinics. Really, the idea is to improve that accessibility of those services for our clients, so our clients can flow through those different services without interruption.”
Although anyone from anywhere in the province can access its services, area residents make up the biggest percentage of clients.
“The detox service at the Northern Addiction Centre is the only medical detox in the North Zone,” McLean said. “That is definitely a key service for Grande Prairie and area. There are quite limited residential addiction treatment services across the North Zone.”
People needing help with addiction can come in voluntarily, but most choose a different route.
“A lot of people are referred often from a physician, from the criminal justice system, or family or friends might prompt them to come in,” McLean said, adding people can contact the Northern Addictions Centre online.
“In Grande Prairie, there is a bit of central intake for addiction (and) mental health services. It is run out of the Aberdeen (Centre). It is our ICAT service which is our Integrated Access and Crisis Team. They would typically do the initial assessment, at least for our outpatient services of the client, and if they felt they needed ongoing treatment then they would be referred to the Northern Addictions Centre.”
The NAC is accessible to those who choose to get help of an immediate nature, vis a vis a walk-in assessment.
“In terms of access to the residential addiction treatment program, that is often done through an outpatient service. So it could be from an existing addiction and mental health office either in the Grande Prairie area or another area, where they would do the initial assessment and help with the application into that program.
While substance addictions make up the majority of the clientele, the NAC also help those with differing addictions.
“We do have some specialized service within our services for gambling,” McLean said. “I think we have four stabilization beds within the facility that can help with that as well as our outpatient services would address gambling as well.”