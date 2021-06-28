Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

Article content

Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won’t lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner.

Heat warnings remain posted across B.C. and Alberta, large parts of Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and a section of Yukon as the weather office forecasts temperatures reaching 40 C in some areas.

According to Environment Canada, the high temperatures in Grande Prairie will hover in the high 30 Celsius range through the early part of the week, with the potenital for temperatures climbing over 40C by Tuesday afternoon. With the exception of Friday, daily temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s to low 30s into next week.

Sixty temperature records fell Sunday in B.C., including in the Village of Lytton, where the mercury reached 46.6 C — breaking the all-time Canadian high of 45 C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937.