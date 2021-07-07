Guest opinion: Alberta celebrates ‘Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day’ later than any other province

Canadian governments have amassed a significant amount of debt since the pandemic began.

Although emergency spending was necessary, Canadians may wonder about the economic and tax implications of additional debt since Ottawa — and every province — forecast budget deficits this year.

Earlier this year, we calculated that Tax Freedom Day fell on May 24 in 2021. This is the day in the year when the average family has earned enough money to pay taxes imposed by all three levels of government — federal, provincial and local.

Put differently, if Canadians were required to pay all their taxes upfront, they would have to pay each and every dollar they earned to government prior to Tax Freedom Day.

However, these calculations do not account for the tax implications of the budget deficits various governments will run this year.

In fact, according to budget forecasts, the Trudeau government will run a $154.7-billion deficit in 2021 while cumulative deficits for the provinces could reach $79.3 billion.

Taxes will ultimately pay for today’s deficits, which means the combined projected federal and provincial government deficits of $234 billion in 2021 should be considered as deferred taxes.

To illustrate this point, we’ve calculated a “Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day” to show when Tax Freedom Day would arrive if Canadian governments had to raise taxes today to balance their budgets instead of financing spending through borrowing. That day is July 7, 44 days after the original May 24th estimate.

This “Balanced Budget Tax Freedom Day” also varies by province.