'Great opportunity for future growth in our community:' City council approves stimulus grant
Grande Prairie City Council approved a program to help stimulate investment in the city.
“The Development and Incentives Grant (DIG) program is a great opportunity for future growth in our community,” Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said after the city council meeting on June 14. “We are really committed to supporting investment in our community and hope to help stimulate the local economy and expand a diversified tax base.
“The nice thing about DIG is that it doesn’t have an impact on the current tax base. It provides an opportunity to stimulate business development, potentially building activity and local employment for the construction industry. It is something for large-scale commercial and industrial developments there will be a (tax rebate). It is not money upfront. It doesn’t have a cost impact to the city.”
There are several layers of the grant, including new business development, business retention and expansion.
“This is a significant size,” Clayton said. “It is not a facade improvement, it is not small-scale development, this is a significant sized development in our region that this would support.
“The City of Grande Prairie and council truly believe in the partnership approach, when it comes to economic development and future development within our city.
“If we can incentivize somebody without having a cost impact to our taxpayers, that’s a win-win for everybody. If we can see these large developments in commercial and industrial spaces come to our city, it is a great opportunity. Council truly believes and supports the fact that Grande Prairie is a great place to do business: it is a great place to invest, and we just want to support those who choose to do so.”
The DIG program is a collective of five individual grant opportunities which includes:
- The New Business Development Grant a 10-year tax increment rebate grant. The program would see 100 per cent of the taxes collected rebated the first year, and then each of the next nine years would see the rebate drop by 10 per cent.
- The Business Retention and Expansion Grant would run in a similar format but run over four years, with the rebate decreasing by 25 per cent each year.
- The Business Revitalization Grant is a 50 per cent matching grant. We would match to a maximum of $25,000. The revitalization grant would cover demolition and exterior upgrades and proposed the project’s total cost be a minimum of $10,000.
- The Residential In-fill Grant (limited to the city core) is a $15,000 grant payable to a builder who builds or develops a new construction within a defined residential in-fill area.
- The Municipal Fee Rebate would be open to new residential projects across the city. The projects would be eligible for reimbursement of engineering, inspection and planning fees.