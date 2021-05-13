





Share this Story: Grande Prairie Transit redesign looking for public input on improvements

Grande Prairie Transit redesign looking for public input on improvements Photo by RANDY VANDERVEEN / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content The City of Grande Prairie wants to make the transit system more accessible, better connected and request feedback from the general public. The proposed new routes and schedule–a concept created by the city and the transit system–hope to enhance the overall service and efficiency of the system. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie Transit redesign looking for public input on improvements Back to video “These are draft proposals and we are certainly putting it out to the public so that they can give us their feedback,” Steve Harvard, Grande Prairie’s manager of Transit Services said to the DHT on Wednesday. “We will be accumulating all their comments and responses and making some changes where it is necessary. The next step will be going to council with a report, so they can approve the new routes and schedule.” The proposed system will continue to serve all existing areas and stops, using regular buses and community shuttle buses. All buses will be running on a fixed route, with on-demand services using smaller buses to transport riders from an on-demand area to a transit hub.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Riders would call and a shuttle would pick them up and drop them off at one of three transit terminals — Towne Centre Mall, Prairie Mall, or Eastlink Centre. “Most likely to Towne Centre Mall because with this new redesign every single route will be transferring at Towne Centre Mall,” Harvard said. “So that would be the most logical (spot) to bring people, if they need to go to the other side of town.” City transit studied current routes and determined an on-demand service would be a better use of resources. “We just found there were areas where a larger bus would go through and maybe pick up two or three people a day,” Harvard said. “So it just didn’t make sense to put the resources there, but to try and reallocate those resources to areas where we really do get good demand but still maintaining a level of service for all areas-currently served, so that would be the on demand piece.” The city and transit service also want to highlight some things in the proposed plan: All routes will meet/transfer downtown at the Towne Centre Mall

Service to the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital

Three routes travelling between downtown and the Eastlink Centre

Two-way service along 100 St. between downtown and Prairie Mall

Two-way service along 104 Ave. linking downtown, GPRC and the Westgate area.

A new “Shoppers Shuttle” route connecting all of the shopping areas between downtown and the Westgate area, with 30-minute service all day

On-Demand Service to be implemented in select neighbourhoods

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Anyone wanting to participate in the proposed redesign is asked to participate in an online survey at engage.cityofgp.com/transit redesign until May 25. The city will review the concepts and will use the input to finalize designs. Those wanting updates on the rerouting and news on developments can go online (cityofgp.com/transit). Variety with the buses The city’s fleet of buses is a mix of vehicle, ranging in size and how the units are powered. “We have a total of five electric buses now,” Community Services Director Arlen Miller said in response to a question by Councillor Yad Minhas at the Community Services Meeting on Tuesday morning “The original order was two, and then we received three subsequently. They are all on the road.” There are eight buses on order, they will be deployed to the in-demand routes. “We have been waiting for these eight cutaway buses for months now,” Miller said. “They were delayed once again, but hopefully this week, we should receive the first two, and those will be used in our transit department. (It is) just a smaller bus, less fuel, and it fit more with our capacity these days as well.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie