Grande Prairie Storm forward Ty Toews picks up Top Rookie award; Cade Mason wins Top Defenceman award
Article content
Confidence is vital in any sport, in any competitive league or endeavor.
Grande Prairie Storm forward Ty Toews picked up a top rookie award for the recently completed Alberta Junior Hockey League season.
Grande Prairie Storm forward Ty Toews picks up Top Rookie award; Cade Mason wins Top Defenceman award Back to video
“(Winning the award) sure helps with the confidence, that’s for sure,” Toews said. “With this season, it was tough to find a groove and get going and try to make a name for yourself in limited games. It’s been good to get some recognition and put my name out there in this league.”
Naturally, the 19-year-old Grande Prairie resident is flattered to be mentioned in this manner but the honour is fleeting, at least that’s how the forward sees it.
“For sure, it feels good but you have to stay humble because it means nothing next year,” Toews said. “You have to follow up.”
So, you’re only as good as your last game?
“True that,” Toews said.
The six-foot-one winger feels his physical play and diligent work rate turned out to be his calling card, his way of getting noticed in 17 regular-season games, brought about by multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Article content
“I thought I made the most strides to improve my physical ability and be tougher on the puck and go into those tough areas to win those close games,” Toews said.
Toews was a physical player with a strong shot and deft touch around the net in his Grande Peace Athletic Club U18 Storm days, playing in the league formerly known as the Alberta Midget Hockey League. But he acknowledged his transition to junior, to playing a more robust brand of hockey against guys bigger, stronger and faster was an adjustment for the teen wearing the No. 9 silks for the locals.
Developing a physical style of play was something Toews wasn’t necessarily asked to perform at other levels of hockey, but he’s managed to transform himself into a more physical player in the AJHL, saying “I probably didn’t start out that way.” Obviously, the teen wants to stay in the league so he must expand his horizon, bringing a harder-edged game, while simultaneously exuding confidence and doing what’s expected of him by the coaching staff,
“The game is always changing so you have to adapt or you get left behind,” Toews said.
Toews collected two goals and five assists this season but he feels there’s more offensive upside inside his wiry frame. Toews also added three points in five exhibition games.
“It was tough to get going with this on and off stuff, to get a rhythm,” Toews said. “I got my first goal and then we got shut down by COVID (and) I lost momentum. I finally found my groove there in the (last) five games where I put up (four points). At the end of the season, I found my stride.”
Advertisement
Article content
Another award winner
Storm defender Cade Mason was named an AJHL Top Defenceman for his effort in 18 games played this past season.
Mason was second in team scoring with 16 points. The Red Deer native led the Storm with 15 assists.
Naturally, Toews says Mason’s best attributes are his passing skills and ability to see what’s not necessarily there.
“He’s a smart player, he really sees the ice well and has great vision on the powerplay (as) he can see guys and find them,” Toews said. “He’s a smooth passer; his vision is the best part of his game. He sees players where most guys wouldn’t and he puts (the puck) on the tape.”