Grande Prairie Regional Hospital targeting its open by the end of the year

Peace Country residents needing medical treatment will see a change by the end of the year as the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital plans to open for business, barring unforeseen circumstances. "We are slated to open by the end of this calendar year," said Stacy Greening, senior operating officer, Grande Prairie. "We should have a firmer date out here shortly. We will have an announcement shortly in terms of the exact date, but we will be up and operational, pending no further impacts by the pandemic, by the end of this calendar year. Progress is well underway on the site of the new hospital. "Things are going well," Greening said. "We are currently in commissioning phases for the portion of the hospital that was handed over last summer. We are working with Alberta Infrastructure on the second phase of construction. Phase 2 includes a 28-bed mental health unit and a 32-bed medical unit in previously shelled space in the facility.

Article content “We are also, as part of the Alberta Surgical Initiative, we were fortunate enough to secure resources to build two new suites in our OR. We will have 11 OR suites when we open, and that includes a dedicated obstetrics OR for our maternity unit.” The addition of the new units should directly benefit residents of the region awaiting surgery. “Through the Alberta Surgical Initiative, we have been allocated these additional dollars to enhance our surgical offerings,” Greening said. “So our site is the largest surgical program in the north (zone). We are excited to continue to build on that and build our capacity. The mental health unit also provides improved services to those requiring inpatient care. “Right now, in our unit, we have 18 inpatient spaces. This will bring the complement up to 28, so that is quite an increase for inpatient services,” Greening said. “We are working out specifically designated child and youth beds as well on-site, within the pediatric unit. Our full complement will be quite nice when we have completed all that work.” According to the senior operating officer, dedicated outdoor space for mental health patients is also an asset of the new facility. “It is a secure courtyard,” Greening said. “Right now, the team can provide passes for patients that would be on the unit. There are times when it is not clinically possible to do that, so having a secure courtyard off the unit will actually allow all of our patients the opportunity to get outside.

Article content “Just being able to provide that break from being in a building is very lovely. This hospital is purposely built to allow nature into all of the clinical spaces, and there is really good light into all the spaces, and that courtyard is just adding to that for that particular patient population.” The new hospital’s emergency department will also be an improvement over the current hospital’s unit. “We will increase in bay space for the ambulances and allow those teams to work and transport patients,” Greening said. “There is also a clinical space for our EMS colleagues to work within the department. I think we are going to see some really good integration, based on the build-design of the facility.” The new Cancer Care Unit will be an upgrade to the current one as there will be almost six times the physical space of the current unit, along with the addition of radiation treatment. “We are very excited about the cancer clinic,” Greening said. “Right now, we are able to provide chemotherapy, and when we move over to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, we will also be able to provide radiation therapy. “We have linear accelerators that will provide radiation therapy in our cancer clinic that are currently being installed and tested. This is radiation therapy for the very first time in the north zone, and we (will) become part of a very special group of sites. This will be the fifth site in the province that provides radiation therapy in Alberta. It is going to be both an enhancement to our site but, most importantly, for the patients who no longer have to travel to Edmonton for radiation therapy.”

