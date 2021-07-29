Grande Prairie Public Library: Creative Technology

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Are you a big fan of podcasts? Love making digital art but don’t have a drawing tablet? Want to edit a video? GPPL has the computers, software, and equipment to help make your dreams a reality.

Our Creative Computers are available during our open hours and can be booked in 4-hour slots. One computer is loaded with creative editing software like the Adobe Creative Suite, FL Studio Producer, and CyberLink PowerDirector. The other computer has AutoCAD, SketchUp, Twine, and more, and is focused on 3D modeling and game development.

You can access the computers without a library membership. If you have a card with us, there are also peripherals you can borrow during your session, including 2 Wacom drawing tablets and 2 sets of studio headphones.

Make sure to bring your own USB memory stick. If you’re not familiar with how to use any of the software listed above, GPPL has a subscription to LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) that you can use to learn how to do cool subjects like animation and illustration, motion graphics and VFX, and graphic design. You are welcome to watch the LinkedIn Learning videos while on the Creative Computers.

The Makerspace Room:

This summer, you can access some of our Makerspace equipment on Tuesday afternoons and every second Saturday. Booking time gives you access to: a microphone, a green screen + lighting equipment, a camera, and a lightbox. Record audio or video, and use our computers to edit the final product. Until the end of August, you also get access to our Creative Technology Coordinator to help you on your project. Any time you stop by to access our Makerspace Room this summer, you’re entered into a draw to win a pair of Beat Studio3 Wireless Headphones.