Grande Prairie Public Library: Calling all friends

Fundraising can take many form, some common examples are book sales, casinos and raffles. If you’ve got a great idea on how the friends can raise money for the library, you’d better join up and help make it happen.

The return on investment (ROI) on libraries is incredible. For every dollar of funding, Edmonton Public Library reports a $3.11 ROI in services to the community. That’s over three times the investment. Wondering about GPPL’s ROI? For every dollar of funding GPPL receives, we provide $8.00 in services to the community.

The Grande Prairie Public Library has relaunched our Friends of the Library group, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization made up of community members who want to support the GPPL.

If you answered yes to one or both of these questions, let’s be friends.

Do you love your local library service? Are you looking for a way to make a difference in the community?

Advocacy

Even with the knowledge that we’re providing such an amazing ROI, GPPL doesn’t receive as much funding as you’d think.

You might be asking we can only fundraise so much, what else can be done? Well, that’s where advocacy comes in. It’s not enough that the library tells the city that we need a boost in funding, if concerned and active community members like yourselves tell them, that’s when the message really gets across.

Additionally, having these same community members spread the word to more community members about the services and resources they could be using makes us even more valuable to everyone.

Volunteering

Special events or programming sometimes need an extra hand or two, and who better to ask for help than our friends?

The group is still in its early stages, but we encourage anyone looking to join or help out to reach out to the library and leave your name and contact information to be put in contact with the friends or fill out the application form on our website.

Membership brochures will become available in the library in the near future.

Looking for more reasons to join? Here’s just a few of them:

The library is a community hub, a safe space for all, and one of the last places you can go without the expectation of having to pay for something

You’ll get to meet like-minded people who share your passion for the library and community

The library provides many great and relevant resources (Library of Things, video game collection, etc.), and the friends can help us provide many more.

Each year GPPL averages about 250,000 visitors, 450,000 items circulated items, and 13,000 program attendees. With the help of our friends we hope to be able to provide even more services and resources to the people of Grande Prairie and to reach an even larger number of the population.

We look forward to having people help as we move towards achieving our goals in the community. The community knows that it can count on GPPL when it needs us, and we know that we can always count on our friends.