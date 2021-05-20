





Article content The global pandemic has impacted mental health and addiction, and the provincial government recognized a need early on, investing nearly $1-million in Grande Prairie alone. Jason Luan, associate minister for Mental Health and Addictions, said there is no immediate relief from the impact of the coronavirus but he feels the pandemic has been somewhat lessened, from a mental health standpoint. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie has received $850,000 from the province in mental health initiatives since the beginning of 2021 Back to video “So, with all of this, I say we are in a much better place than ever,” Luan said, adding six Grande Prairie organizations, which include the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre, the Grande Prairie Volunteer Service Bureau, the Youth Emergency Shelter Society, Burden Bearers, the Suicide Prevention Centre and the Grande Prairie Hospice and Palliative Care Society all shared in more than $850,000 in 2021 alone. “We are very pleased to get it, that’s for sure,” GPPCS Executive Director Hope McNally said in a previous interview. “What we are going to do is use it for the mental wellness for seniors with life-limiting illness.

Article content “We have a virtual program that we have been running since 2018 but when COVID hit we amped it up. We have virtual volunteers and just about 100 devices out in the community — both in facilities and in private person’s homes. “It’s so we can help the people — it has been just so tough with COVID and dying. You can redo everything but you cannot redo death. It is so exciting because there is just so much need.” The increase is not unique to Alberta but can be seen in jurisdictions across Canada. “What we did in our case in Alberta is early last year, at the beginning of the pandemic (in) March, we took bold steps,” Luan said. “We rolled out a comprehensive mental health/addiction action plan with $53 million (in new money) added to it.” Luan said the purpose of the plan was to address several items. “Number one (was) to drastically increase access to mental health, $21-million has been allocated there,” Luan said. “This is where all the hotlines — mental health hotline, addictions hotline, Kids Help Phone, 211 and various virtual platforms for mental health and counselling access-were added. “As a result, today we accomplished a historical status. In Alberta, it doesn’t matter where you are; 24-7, you can access mental health support in those various ways. The simplest one is 211. If you dial, 211 somebody trained on the other end will listen to your situation and guide you to where your next step will be.” The associate minister continued with the list of benefits derived from the mental health/addiction platform.

Article content “The second component is what we call partnership with the community,” Luan said. “We know that when we have a health crisis like this, the government alone can only do so much. We need the partnership of our community (organizations to help in) addressing mental health, isolation and minority community support.” Close to half the government’s investment into the action plan, $25-million, was distributed to the community partnerships in the form of grants to deal with the ongoing crisis. More than a thousand applications were received, and 233 proposals were granted money. “They drastically boosted up the ability of a community connecting with each other,” Luan said. “One example is seniors. They have been hit the hardest, as you can appreciate. Not only were they being restricted in their own residence, but the isolation and the mental health impact on them were so severe. “But through that grant, many community groups set up virtual connections they restored to the seniors the choir, seniors’ exercise, their crafts; it has all become virtual. They each stayed in their own place, but there was a central place that gathered them all together for singing, exercise and doing their classes. It almost fulfilled the same purpose of connecting socially and emotionally.” The final item was the province’s increase in the money for clinical support through the Primary Care Network. “We know that despite all the other support that we put (money into),” Luan said. “There is about five to 15 per cent of our population, at the end of the day, need long-term deeper support such as clinical counselling and to address various clinical needs.

Article content “Together, that $53 million, at a time when we rolled it out, not only is it the most comprehensive one across Canada, it was the largest effort in terms of dollars put together at the time for helping Albertans.” Luan said he had seen the difference in the investment into mental health and addictions in people’s lives. The province does not expect mental health and addiction issues to disappear or even drop in a dramatic rebound once COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic. “We have constantly been monitoring this and seeking best-practice advice from professionals,” Luan said. “My office has been briefed that anytime we have a huge crisis like this, there is what they call ‘crisis impact curve.’ They say during a crisis, a community most likely will be coming together. There is added support for each other. That togetherness helps alleviate some of the (mental) health problems. “But the hardest part is when the crisis is over. When we arrive at the new stage of a different life that is where the deeper clinical piece will start to surface. There is that anticipation the demand for mental health even after the pandemic will still be there for quite some time. People say it is from 18-36 months.”

