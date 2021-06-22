





Article content The Grande Prairie Friendship Centre (GPFC) hopes some of the pain felt by residential school survivors and their families can be somewhat lessened through a Traditional Healing Garden. The GPFC broke ground on the site, funded by the “Commemorating the History & Legacy of Residential Schools” fund and the Community Foundations community impact grant. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Grande Prairie Friendship Centre to honour residential school survivors with healing garden Back to video “It’s been at least a year and a half that we have been working on this project,” said Friendship Centre Board of Director Secretary Amy Lee Snider. “It has always been our dream to turn this into something beautiful for the community.” Snider explained what the Healing Gardens would encompass. “We are going to have a greenhouse and an arbour in the middle and raised flower beds with trails throughout,” Snider said. “(There will be) some benches and a memorial wall and trees. It is going to be beautiful.” The garden will contain mostly plants native to the area.

Article content “It is going to be traditional plants and traditional medicines that we are planting here,” Snider explained. “In the greenhouse, we are planning, hopefully, one day, to maintain a food supply for our own community.” The garden’s construction is timely as the country mourns children who died in residential schools, brought to the forefront with the discovery of 215 unmarked graves of children on the grounds of the Kamloops Residential School in the community of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc. According to a release sent by the Friendship Centre, holding the groundbreaking ceremony on National Aboriginal Peoples Day was also fitting. “On a day of celebration for all that Indigenous Peoples do and continue to do for our country, it is fitting that we stand together recognizing both the tragic history of our country, the resiliency and strength of Indigenous peoples, and the shared journey we now move forward in.” “We were kind of seeing our dream come together, and one of our community supporters (who wished to remain anonymous) stepped in, and they offered us help,” Snider said. ”It was ‘Yes; this project can happen.’ Now we need the community to step in so we can continue to keep it going. “This was supposed actually to happen last summer, but because of COVID, it was put off until this summer.” “The traditional garden, which will house programs alongside commemorative events to revitalize traditional knowledge systems, provide skill-building, and host community healing events, creates a small path forward in our community towards reconciliation and healing.”

Article content The Friendship Centre is an appropriate place for the Traditional Healing Garden to be located. “The Friendship Centre is a place where we can all come together and bridge the gap so we can all work together as a community,” Snider said. “That is what the Friendship Centre movement was about from the beginning was bridging the gap between non-Indigenous and Indigenous people.” Work on the project should continue through the summer. “We are going to be starting on breaking the ground right away,” Snider said. “As soon as they have broken the ground (removed the concrete and pavement currently covering the area), they will spread some topsoil for us and then we are good to keep on going. “That is why we really need the community support behind us by volunteering or (giving) monetary donations.” Anyone wanting to lend their support to the Friendship Centre for the project can phone the facility at (780) 532-5722, donate money by e-transfer direct to the Friendship Centre or can come out and donate their time.

